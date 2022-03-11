We just took a big step toward truly driverless cars

To date, driverless vehicles have been required to have steering wheels and pedals so a proper driver could take over in an emergency.

That’s about to change.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued final rules eliminating previous safety requirements.

The 155-page ruling clears the way for development of vehicles that truly operate themselves — and that can’t be driven by a human.

That is, no steering wheel, no pedals. Just seats for passengers.

“Through the 2020s, an important part of USDOT’s safety mission will be to ensure safety standards keep pace with the development of automated driving and driver assistance systems,” says Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

“This new rule is an important step, establishing robust safety standards” for driverless vehicles, he says.

That may be true. For consumers, it also reflects the trust we’ll be placing in the newfangled technology that the next generation of taxis, Ubers, Lyfts and other ride services will be employing.

The vehicle will stop, you’ll enter your destination, take a seat and that’s that. Everything else will be in the hands (or circuits) of a robot.

According to the new rule, driverless cars “must continue to provide the same high levels of occupant protection as current passenger vehicles.”

That means they’ll have to meet federal, state and local safety regulations before they can hit the road.

But make no mistake, this is a huge advance. It marks a transition from experimental robot cars (that still allow human control) to actual robot cars that we’ll trust with our lives.

Dozens of carmakers are now at work on prototypes. Expect to see the first such driverless cars as soon as next year.

And just keep saying to yourself, “Skynet is good … Skynet is good …”