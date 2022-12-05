Super 8 motels say their candles capture the scents of the open road.

Californians know a thing or two about road trips. Heck, Jack Kerouac’s iconic novel “On The Road” begins in San Francisco.

But if you can’t hit the open road, now you can enjoy the smells — courtesy of motel chain Super 8.

The chain is offering a set of eight candles that it says capture the scents of an epic asphalt adventure.

“For nearly 50 years, Super 8 has served as a beloved roadside companion to some of the most passionate road warriors out there,” Super 8’s president, Mike Mueller, said in a statement.

“When you travel you get a real sense of a place by taking in the smells around you, so when we started to think about how to approach this candle collection, we tapped into our roots to create scents based on what we believe our guests truly love and long for.”

Yeah, I don’t know about that. But props to Super 8 for cashing in on the corporate candle craze.

We’ve seen Quarter Pounder-scented candles from McDonald’s, and dive-bar-scented candles from Miller Lite.

Heck, we’ve even seen candles from Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop that capture the aroma of, well, look it up yourself.

Super 8 says its candle collection offers “a sensory experience designed to conjure up scents from the open road.” They include:

Pit Stop — “Glorious gasoline, the fuel that keeps the journey going.”

Roam Free — “A windows down, spirit of the open road kind-of feeling.”

Brain Freeze — “Thirst-quenching cherry slushie, a truly sweet cup-holder treat.”

Lite Bite — “Because every great morning starts with a little something to get you started.”

Morning Jolt — “Fresh ground coffee, for those get-up-and-go kind of days.”

Tucked In — “Crisp, clean linen, essential for a super night’s sleep.”

Fresh Feels — “Fresh and reinvigorating, like a hot shower after a long day’s drive.”

The candle set costs $19.74 — a reflection of the year Super 8 opened its first hotel.

That’s way cheaper than the $75 charged for the candle that smells like Paltrow’s, um, crisp, clean linen.