More than $1.5 billion is up for grabs as jackpots for three California Lottery draw games continue to increase heading into the weekend.

The Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $560 million, the Powerball jackpot is $875 million and the Super Lotto jackpot is $76 million.

The current Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh-largest in the game’s history.

The California Lottery, created to provide supplemental funding for California public schools, has raised nearly $172.5 million from lottery ticket sales, officials said.

“Lottery players are used to the excitement when a jackpot creeps up toward a billion dollars, and right now, this is triple the fun,” Carolyn Becker, a California Lottery spokesperson, said in a statement. “Each game sees a sales boost when competing jackpots climb; it’s common for players to buy tickets for all of them when one or more jackpots get this high, and to have all three up there is a win-win-win.”

Californians will have a chance to hit the jackpot during Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing at 7:59 p.m. Mega Millions tickets cost $2.

The Powerball drawing will occur Saturday at 7:59 p.m. and tickets also cost $2.

Those hoping to win the $76 million Super Lotto jackpot will have the opportunity to do so during the next drawing on Saturday. Tickets for the draw game cost $1.

Tickets for all draw games can be purchased at lottery retailers across the state. The winning numbers for all the draw games will also be posted to the California Lottery website.

Ahead of the drawings, lottery players can test their lucky numbers with a new feature on the lottery website.

State Lottery officials recently added the “Lucky Numbers” website feature, allowing players to enter their lucky numbers and see how often they have hit the jackpot within the last five years.

By entering the lucky numbers on the website, state lottery players can see how often their lucky numbers have hit the Powerball, Mega Millions and Super Lotto Plus jackpots.