L.A. County officials to provide latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

More than half of the COVID-19-related deaths across California were reported in Los Angeles County as of Thursday, according to data from state and county health departments.

County officials are expected to address the local response to the virus during a daily news briefing Friday afternoon, potentially changing the county’s share of deaths and infections.

By Thursday, cases of the virus topped 23,000 and 1,111 people died in L.A. County — making up 56% of all fatalities in California. The county holds just about a quarter of the state’s population.

As the number of infections continues to grow, institutional settings and skilled nursing facilities remain among the hardest hit. Such settings — which include shelters, nursing facilities, jails, prisons and treatment centers — are tied to 47% of deaths in the county, health officials said. Most of those patients who died were residents of nursing homes.

A total of 307 such facilities are under investigation by public health officials after reporting at least one case of the virus, officials said.

Meanwhile, county health officials and Mayor Eric Garcetti have taken different approaches to getting more local residents tested.

At testing sites within the city of L.A., just about anyone can get tested — including those not showing any symptoms. But that option won’t be available at testing sites located outside the city but within the county of L.A.

County health officials have said it’s necessary to prioritize testing for those showing symptoms and those most vulnerable to contracting and spreading the virus including individuals over the age of 65, people with underlying health conditions and those living in institutional settings such as nursing home residents or homeless shelters.

