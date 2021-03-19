Mother arrested after Lake Elsinore house fire kills 2 toddlers, 90-year-old grandmother

A 29-year-old mother was arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and other charges after a fire tore through her Lake Elsinore home, killing two of her children and her grandmother, officials said Thursday.

Left-to-right: 90-year-old Phyllis Fisher, 16-month-old Arya Alcarez and her brother 2-year-old Julian Alcarez are seen in undated photos provided by family members.

The late January fire in the 32900 block of Blackwell Boulevard shook the community, several people telling KTLA about neighbors running to help get the family out of the burning home.

The two small children, 16-month-old Arya Alcarez and her big brother 2-year-old Julian Alcarez, died in the blaze. Their great-grandmother, 90-year-old Phyllis Fisher, died at a hospital a few days later, according to friends and family.

The kids’ mother, Devinn Elysee Fisher, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment, elder abuse and unlawfully causing a fire, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Devinn Elysee Fisher, 29, seen in a photo released by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department on March 18, 2021.

The 29-year-old was injured herself during the fire, and hospitalized with her baby girl a twin of one of the children who died.

The day after the fire, neighbors and family members told KTLA that Fisher smelled smoke and saw the fire explode in the garage when she opened the door.

She was able to escape along with her grandmother who was in a wheelchair, and one of her 16-month-old twins, but couldn’t get back in to get the other children. They were with three dogs behind a baby gate, friends said.

The case remains under investigation and it’s unclear what sparked the blaze.

KTLA has reached out to the Sheriff’s Department for information on what led up to Fisher’s arrest and the investigation into the what sparked the fire.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Investigator Stites at the Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Station at 951-245-3300.