Police in Long Beach are investigating a deadly crash between a 63-year-old man and a motorcyclist that occurred over the weekend, authorities announced.

Officers with the Long Beach Police Department responded to reports of the collision at the intersection of Willow Street and Palo Verde Avenue at around 5:35 p.m. Saturday.

At the scene, police found an unconscious male adult motorcyclist suffering from serious injuries after a collision with the driver of a 2019 Nissan Sentra, according to a LBPD news release.

The motorcyclist, who was riding a 2021 Harley Davidson, had been traveling westbound on Willow Street when he collided with the Nissan driven by the 63-year-old and was thrown from his vehicle. Paramedics with the Long Beach Fire Department responded and took him to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the Nissan, a resident of Long Beach, failed to yield as he turned onto Palo Verde where he was struck by the motorcyclist.

The 63-year-old stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers, but authorities said that speed and distracted driving are being investigated as contributing factors to the fatal crash.

The identity of the deceased victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin by the L.A. County Department of the Medical Examiner.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to call LBPD Collision Investigation Detail Detective Kevin Johansen at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips can be made through L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.