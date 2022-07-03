A motorcyclist died after they were hit by an SUV that fled the scene in Bellflower Saturday night.

The crash happened around 8:50 p.m. near the intersection of Woodruff Avenue and Alondra Boulevard, according to Lt. Ridley with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Ridley said the motorcyclist was riding north on Woodruff when an SUV crossed into oncoming traffic and struck the motorcycle.

The SUV then fled the scene on Woodruff Avenue without stopping. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 562-623-3500. You can also submit an anonymous tip online.