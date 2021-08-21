Motorcyclist killed in collision with tractor-trailer in Diamond Bar

A California Highway Patrol vehicle is seen in an undated file photo. (Credit: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

A man died after his motorcycle hit a tractor-trailer in Diamond Bar early Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist, a 51-year-old man from Bullhead City, Arizona, whose name has not yet been released, was driving aHarley-Davidson on State Route 57 when he attempted to pass the truck shortly after 2 a.m., according to the CHP.

During the pass attempt, the bike collided with the rear of the truck, causing the motorcycle to “travel out of control,” according to a CHP report on the incident.

The unnamed motorcycle driver crashed into a k-rail and “succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the collision,” the report added.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

For information on the deceased, call the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office at (323) 343-0512 and reference case number 2021-09589.

Anyone with more information on the collision is asked to call CHP Officer N. Munoz at (626) 338-1164.