Residents of a Studio City neighborhood are discovering on Thursday morning that they, too, have been impacted by the recent rains.

At Wrightwood Drive and Wrightwood Lane, a mudslide blocked the roadway at about 10 or 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

The slick roadway has caused at least one collision so far, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Other mudslides have been reported in Beverly Crest off Hidden Valley Place and near the 5 Freeway in Castaic.