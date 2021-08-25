Multivehicle crash in Paramount leaves at least 6 injured

A multivehicle crash in the Paramount area left several people injured Wednesday night, according to fire officials.

The crash occurred at about 10:06 p.m. on the 710 freeway near Rosecrans Avenue, an official with the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

The crash involved at least three vehicles and resulted in at least six people injured.

Footage from Sky5 showed the dramatic scene as the vehicles involved were spaced out on the highway, with at least one of them overturned.

No details on the victim’s conditions were available.

No further details were immediately available.