Multi-vehicle crash in Reseda leaves at least one dead

At least one person has been killed in a multi-car crash in Reseda Sunday evening.

The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. on Corbin Avenue, just north of Saticoy Street.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said 5 vehicles were involved one person was killed 3 others injured 2 people rushed to the hospital.

The Los Angeles Police Department said 2 cars were street racing northbound on Corbin Avenue when the crash occurred, sending innocent drivers spinning into other parked vehicles and a utility pole.

LAPD says in total 9 vehicles were involved in the crash, including some that were just parked along the side of the street.

Surveillance video captured the moment of impact and showed what looked like a fireball erupting in the moment after the cars collided.\

After the impact, some of the cars were left with extensive damage, completely unrecognizable.

One person was declared dead on the scene another was trapped and required the jaws of life to get out.

They were taken to the hospital in serious condition. Another person was also transported but their condition is not known.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.