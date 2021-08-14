Multi-vehicle crash in Santa Monica shuts down eastbound 10 Freeway

A fatal multi-vehicle crash in Santa Monica prompted the closure of the eastbound 10 Freeway Saturday evening, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.
A total of 6 people were involved in the collision. Fire officials have confirmed at least one person dead at the scene.
One person is in critical condition and four others suffered minor injuries.
A Sig Alert is in effect until further notice as police conduct an investigation. Authorities advise motorists to avoid the area.
No further details were available.