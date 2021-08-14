Multi-vehicle crash in Santa Monica shuts down eastbound 10 Freeway

A fatal multi-vehicle crash in Santa Monica prompted the closure of the eastbound 10 Freeway Saturday evening, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

A total of 6 people were involved in the collision. Fire officials have confirmed at least one person dead at the scene.

One person is in critical condition and four others suffered minor injuries.

#SantaMonica Police Activity on the Interstate 10 eastbound at Lincoln Bl. The eastbound interstate 10 will be closed from PCH until further notice. Police conducting a multi-vehicle traffic collision investigation. Please avoid the area.



For more https://t.co/KCyQDxzye2 . pic.twitter.com/Tb4vma2hUi — Santa Monica Police (@SantaMonicaPD) August 15, 2021

A Sig Alert is in effect until further notice as police conduct an investigation. Authorities advise motorists to avoid the area.

No further details were available.