Multi-vehicle crash in Santa Monica shuts down eastbound 10 Freeway

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A fatal multi-vehicle crash in Santa Monica prompted the closure of the eastbound 10 Freeway Saturday evening, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

A total of 6 people were involved in the collision. Fire officials have confirmed at least one person dead at the scene.  

One person is in critical condition and four others suffered minor injuries. 

A Sig Alert is in effect until further notice as police conduct an investigation. Authorities advise motorists to avoid the area.

No further details were available. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News