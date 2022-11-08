A murder suspect was arrested for allegedly stealing over 20 gallons of laundry detergent on Nov. 8, 2022. (La Verne Police Department)

A murder suspect was arrested for allegedly stealing a shopping cart jam-packed with laundry detergent in La Verne on Tuesday.

The man was seen bolting out of a Vons supermarket on Foothill Blvd. while pushing a shopping cart filled with over 20 large bottles of Tide laundry detergent, said La Verne Police.

The store’s manager was seen chasing after the man in the parking lot.

When the suspect was arrested, police discovered he was wanted for murder with a $2 million warrant out for his arrest from the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office.

He was held until detectives from the San Bernardino office took him into custody.

The gallons of Tide laundry detergent were safely returned to the grocery store, police said.