A bizarre and chaotic scene unfolded on the streets of Las Vegas on Halloween night when a naked man got into a fight with a police officer and then stole his patrol vehicle.

The incident was captured on video.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. when officers responded to a call regarding a naked man in traffic near Blue Diamond Road and Buffalo Drive.

A Las Vegas police officer fights with a naked man at Buffalo Dr. and Blue Diamond Rd. on Nov. 1, 2023. (Credit: Kyle Even)

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Clyde Cabulisan, 29, began fighting with the first responding officer, hitting and punching him, before jumping into the officer’s patrol SUV and driving off.

A chase ensued and Cabulisan eventually crashed into another vehicle roughly five miles away.