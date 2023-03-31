Gayle Anderson reports the Nixon Library hosted the second largest celebration of National Vietnam War Veterans Day in the country, only surpassed by the gathering at the National Vietnam War Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, DC. Today’s event was held on the fiftieth anniversary of the last combat troops leaving Vietnam on March 29, 1973.

Over 175 Vietnam War Veterans, along with their families and supporters filled the Nixon Library’s East Room as a Vietnam Veterans Monument was dedicated in their honor. The monument depicts a Marine running through the jungles of Vietnam in 1971-72. Artist Ron Pekar described the design process which included meeting with veterans and putting on all the gear of a combat Marine of the era.

The Honorable Robert Wilkie, former Secretary of Veterans Affairs, delivered keynote remarks, stating: