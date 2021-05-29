1 dead, at least 4 injured after tow truck crashes into group of bicyclists in Arizona

A tow truck ran a red light and collided with a group of bicyclists at a Flagstaff intersection, killing one and injuring at least four others, police said Saturday.

Police said Joanne Wheaton, 29, of Flagstaff, was killed in the crash Friday and that five other cyclists also were struck, including four who were taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

The tow truck driver, Normand Cloutier of Wildomar, California, was charged with causing a death by a moving violation, said Sgt. C. Odis Brockman, a Flagstaff police spokesman.

Online court records didn’t indicate whether Cloutier has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

