The rising costs of everyday life are not only affecting the average American, but their pet, too.

Costs associated with being an animal owner are so high, that a shocking number of people admitted to surrendering their dog in the last year, according to a new nationwide survey.

The online survey was conducted by Veterinarians.org, and included responses from 1,000 American dog owners.

Results of the survey painted a bleak picture for animal owners, with 1 in 6 respondents admitting they surrendered a dog within the last 12 months. About one-third of those respondents blamed the decision, in part, on the rising costs of animal care, including food and veterinary visits.

The majority (23%) of those who decided to give up their dog said behavioral issues were the main factor, while others blamed changing schedules and major life milestones like pregnancy, childbirth of having to take care of a family member.

While dog ownership is often thought of as being significantly cheaper than having a child, many people who took the time to respond to the survey admitted they had to get creative with their accounting to make ends meet.

Many admitted to putting off certain pet expenses like dog food, treats and other common pet supplies in order to cover utility bills. On the other end of the spectrum, an almost-equal number of people said they put off paying their bills in order to take care of their animal’s needs first.

Risings costs of caring for a furry friend have been widespread and all-encompassing, according to survey takers.

Over one-third of respondents say they’ve had to shop for cheaper pet food alternatives, with many turning to wholesale retailers in search of better deals. Additionally, 1 in 7 dog owners have decided to cut costs by making homemade dog meals themselves.

And about 9% said they’ve reached out to a local pet food pantry to keep their pet fed during lean times.

But it’s not just the price of food that is causing dog owners to reevaluate their priorities. One-third of survey respondents said they’ve cut back on unnecessary services they’ve previously enjoyed, including grooming, hiring a dog walker or using a doggy daycare service.

Despite the high costs, and many dogs being re-homed or taken to shelters, 40% of dog owners say they’ve contemplated adding another dog into their home in the last 12 months, although only 6% of those surveyed actually did. Most said the cost of dog ownership was the main reason they haven’t pulled the trigger.

Veterinarians.org said the survey is illuminating, but it’s important for struggling pet owners to know that there are resources are available for those in need.

In addition to the previously mentioned food pantries, there are also a number of state programs and national organizations whose missions are to help struggling pet owners keep their dogs and cats by their side, rather than surrender them to already crowded shelters.

If you are struggling to pay for your pet’s food or veterinary bills, additional information about resources in your area can be found here.