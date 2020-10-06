1-year-old girl dies after being locked inside vehicle in Las Vegas

Authorities in Las Vegas have launched an investigation into the death of a 1-year-old girl who was left in a vehicle Monday.

Lt. David Valenta said a man flagged down a patrol vehicle driving nearby around 3:30 p.m. and told the officer he was locked out of his car while his daughter was inside.

A witness told police that they were trying to open the door with a hanger as the man tried to call a tow truck company.

The officer broke the window open upon arrival. Valenta said life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the girl and determine her cause of death.