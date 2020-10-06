1-year-old girl dies after being locked inside vehicle in Las Vegas

Nation/world

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Authorities in Las Vegas have launched an investigation into the death of a 1-year-old girl who was left in a vehicle Monday.

Lt. David Valenta said a man flagged down a patrol vehicle driving nearby around 3:30 p.m. and told the officer he was locked out of his car while his daughter was inside.

A witness told police that they were trying to open the door with a hanger as the man tried to call a tow truck company.

The officer broke the window open upon arrival. Valenta said life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the girl and determine her cause of death.

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter