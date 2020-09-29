11-year-old boy, 2 others — including suspect — found dead after shooting during ‘hostage situation’ in Oregon: Police

Two victims were fatally shot, including an 11-year-old boy, and a suspect died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound during a “hostage situation” that drew a police response in Salem, Oregon, police said Tuesday.

Deputies initially responded to a hostage situation at a home around 12:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Once deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office says a negotiator made a call to the suspect inside.

“As the incident unfolded, shots were fired,” and multiple people, including the suspect died, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Jose Jesus Lopez-Tinoco, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a news release from Oregon State Police.

Two victims — an unidentified 11-year-old boy and 24-year-old Diari Bustos-Bustos — were both found fatally shot, the release stated.

A third victim, 43-year-old Laura Rocio-Bustos, was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

A 13-year-old boy was found uninjured at the scene, according to authorities.

No deputies were hurt and there’s no reason to believe there’s any danger to the community, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputy Ricky Kittelson, who was been with the agency for two years, was placed on administrative leave “as per protocol,” according to the release.

Oregon State Police were at the scene and leading an investigation.