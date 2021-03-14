119 more CVS pharmacies join effort to vaccinate Californians against COVID-19

CVS is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination efforts in California, adding another 119 pharmacies statewide capable of administering doses to residents Sunday.

The new locations add to the 167 CVS stores already vaccinating people in the state, bringing the total to 286 different locations that eligible Californians can choose from to get inoculated.

Vaccines at participating CVS pharmacies will be available to those 65 and older, health care workers, emergency services personnel, food and agriculture workers, and school teachers and staff and childcare workers.

To get the shot, people have to make an appointment online. Those without internet access can call customer service at 800-746-7287.

There are now participating CVS Pharmacy stores in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, and elsewhere.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, there were appointments available in Alhambra, Baldwin Park, Corona, Covina, Downey, Gardena, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Montebello, Norwalk, Oxnard, Pasadena, Pico Rivera, Rancho Cucamonga, Riverside, San Bernardino, Santa Clarita, South Gate, Sylmar, Ventura, West Covina, Whittier and other cities.

CVS and other pharmacies get their vaccine supply directly from the federal government, an allocation separate from what the state gets and distributes to counties.

It isn’t the only pharmacy in the state to offer the shots. Albertsons, RiteAid, Pavilions, Ralphs and other pharmacies have all joined hospitals and county-operated super sites in administering shots in Southern California.

Here’s how to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, Ventura and San Bernardino counties.