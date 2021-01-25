15-year-old fatally stabbed during fight at Louisiana Walmart; 4 younger girls arrested

Four juveniles were arrested after a 15-year-old girl died following a fight that led to a stabbing inside a Louisiana Walmart over the weekend, KTLA sister station KLFY reports.

Deputies were dispatched to a report of a stabbing at the store along Highway 14 in Lake Charles, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators determined the unidentified victim had been stabbed during a fight between several girls, the release stated.

She died of her injuries after being transported to a local hospital, detectives said.

The knives were found to have been stolen “from the actual store where they were,” according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso.

“This is just a problem we’re having with kids having access to weapons. In some cases, stealing weapons,” Mancuso said at a news conference. “It’s really heartbreaking when we have to come in and pick up the pieces because so many families are damaged after this.”

The four suspects, girls ages 12, 13 and 14, were booked into the juvenile detention center, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

One faces possible second-degree murder charges, and the other three face charges of principal to second-degree murder.

Authorities have not released their names due to their ages.