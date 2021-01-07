1st member of Trump’s Cabinet — Elaine Chao — to resign because of Trump-incited riot at Capitol

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and his wife Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, wait for McConnell to be sworn in during a reenactment ceremony in the Old Senate Chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 3, 2021. (Samuel Corum/Pool via AP)

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is resigning effective Monday, becoming the highest ranking member of President Donald Trump’s administration to resign in protest after the pro-Trump insurrection at Capitol.

In a statement Thursday, Chao, who is married to Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, said the violent attack on the Capitol “has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside.”

She said her department will continue to cooperate with President-elect Joe Biden’s designated nominee to head the department, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the U.S. Department of Transportation. pic.twitter.com/rFxPsBoh6t — Sec. Elaine Chao (@SecElaineChao) January 7, 2021