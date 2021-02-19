2 Florida women dressed up as ‘grannies’ to get COVID-19 vaccine, official says

Two Florida women dressed up as elderly women with bonnets and glasses so they could get the COVID-19 vaccine — and it worked, at least the first time, officials said.

The duo was caught when they tried to get their second dose Wednesday at the Orange County Convention Center in Florida, KTLA sister station WFLA reported.

“Yesterday, we realized a couple of young ladies came dressed up as grannies to get vaccinated for the second time, so I don’t know how they escaped the first time, but they came (to get) vaccinated. The bonnets, the gloves, the glasses,” said Dr. Raul Pino, from the Florida Department of Health in Orange County.

Pino said he’s not sure how the two young women were able to get their first doses, but when they showed up Wednesday to complete the series, they had a valid vaccination card.

But “there were some issues with their IDs and their driver’s licenses,” he said.

It’s not known whether the women will face charges.

Pino said it is not the first time someone has tried to buck the system to get a shot. He said a man who was not 65 showed up trying to use his elderly father’s ID.