A shot out vehicle is seen amid a homicide investigation in Colton on Aug. 25, 2022. (Inland Valley News)

A homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a crashed vehicle in Colton early Thursday, police said.

The incident was reported around 12:20 a.m. in the 800 block of South Pine Street.

Responding officers found the victims inside a crashed vehicle, but only one appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound, police said.

Both victims, who have not been identified, were pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not say how the other person died.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Carrillo at 909-370-5000.