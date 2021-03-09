2 Los Angeles brothers arrested by FBI in U.S. Capitol riot case

A mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, disrupting the certification by Congress of Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.(Win McNamee / Getty Images)

The day after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, an anonymous tipster from Finland alerted the FBI to a video on a Finnish newspaper‘s website. It showed a man with a bloody forehead outside the Capitol building wearing a black ballistic vest and an American flag as a cape.

“There were people scuffling with the cops, and that’s when I got hit with a projectile — not sure what it was,” the 33-year-old man, Kevin Cordon of Alhambra, told a U.S. correspondent for the Finnish publication Ilta Sanomat.

“And then from there, we proceeded into the broken windows and into the Capitol building. We were walking around the hallways, and the Trump supporters were all going nuts.”

On Tuesday, Cordon and his brother, Sean Carlo Cordon, 35, of Los Angeles, were arrested and charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and other crimes stemming from the assault on the Capitol by Donald Trump supporters, authorities said. The mob broke into the building in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.

