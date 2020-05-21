20-year-old man ID’d as suspect in Phoenix-area shopping center shooting that injured 3

A 20-year-old suspect is in custody after three people were shot Wednesday night at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, Arizona, police say.

Police identified the suspect as Armando Hernandez Jr. They have not specified what charges he faces. Detectives searched Hernandez’s home early Thursday, Glendale police spokeswoman Tiffany Ngalula said.

One victim is listed in critical condition while two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Ngalula said Wednesday night.

The shooting was over by the time officers arrived at the complex in the Phoenix suburb, Ngalula said.

Police “challenged the suspect and were able to take that person into custody,” she said.

Westgate Entertainment District “will continue to work closely with the Glendale Police Department and in-house security to best ensure the safety of our customers, tenants and residents,” the company said in a statement.

Shortly after the shooting, the Glendale Police Department asked people still in the complex to shelter in place while they ensured there were no other shooters or victims.

Chipotle employee Isaac Osuna, who was among those caught in the lockdown, heard at least five shots before seeing people run away from the scene, he said.

Ngalula acknowledged reports there may be video of the shooting and asked anyone with access to video evidence to turn it over to police.

Arizona state Sen. Martin Quezada witnessed the shooting, he said on Twitter.

“I’m ok. Lots of shaken up people,” Quezada wrote.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey also tweeted about the incident, saying the state’s Department of Public Safety has been in touch with local police.

Special agents with the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting the Glendale police, the agencies told CNN.

