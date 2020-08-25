20-year-old woman was in body bag for 2 hours before being found alive at Michigan funeral home: Lawyer

An attorney for the family of a young woman found breathing at a Detroit funeral home after being declared dead says the 20-year-old was in a body bag for some two hours before it was opened and she was discovered to be alive.

Geoffrey Fieger, who was hired by Timesha Beauchamp’s family, said Tuesday the Southfield woman hospitalized in critical condition and is on a respirator.

Fieger says she was born with cerebral palsy and has always needed constant medical care.

Timesha’s mother, Erica Lattimore, said in a statement that the family is “devastated by what has happened.”

The bizarre events occurred Sunday in Southfield, Michigan, where first responders spent 30 minutes trying to revive the 20-year-old woman.

The body was released to Beauchamp’s family. But then came a startling discovery at the James H. Cole funeral home:

Beauchamp was still alive more than an hour later. Fieger says the young woman opened her eyes as she was about to be embalmed.

“They were about to embalm her, which is most frightening, had she not had her eyes open. … The funeral home unzipping the body bag — literally — that’s what happened to Timesha, and seeing her alive with her eyes open,” he said.