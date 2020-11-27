3 funeral workers fired for posing for photos near coffin of Argentina soccer star Diego Maradona

Mourning fans wave from an overpass at the caravan carrying the remains of Diego Maradona to his resting place in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Three funeral workers have been fired for posing for photos alongside the body of soccer star Diego Maradona shortly before his funeral.

The images distributed across social media created outrage, even death threats, across a nation that venerated Maradona, who died Wednesday of a heart attack. Tens of thousands lined up for a chance to file past his body at the nation’s presidential palace on Thursday.

Claudio Fernández confirmed to Radio Diez that he’d lost his job at the Pinier funeral home, along with his son Ismael and Claudio Medina. He also said Thursday he’d received death threats.