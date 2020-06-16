3 NYPD officers hospitalized with suspected bleach poisoning after drinking Shake Shack milkshakes, union says

NYPD police vehicles are seen in Lower Manhattan on August 16, 2019, in New York City. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Three New York City Police Department officers were hospitalized with suspected bleach poisoning after drinking milkshakes from Shake Shack Monday night, according to a statement from the NYC Police Benevolent Association.

The NYPD launched an investigation after the officers fell ill after drinking the milkshakes they bought at the restaurant chain’s lower Manhattan location around 8:30 p.m., a spokeswoman for the department said.

All three officers were transported to a local hospital for evaluation and are expected to be OK, according to the spokeswoman.

The NYCPBA, which represents more than 50,000 active and retired police officers, said in the a statement posted to Twitter Monday night that the officers “discovered that a toxic substance, believed to be bleach, had been placed in their beverages.”

The officers had already ingested part of the beverages when they noticed the suspected poisoning, the statement said.

“When NYC police officers cannot even take meal without coming under attack, it is clear that environment in which we work has deteriorated to a critical level,” PBA President Patrick Lynch wrote.

Following the incident, the PBA sent a letter to their members urging them to carefully inspect their food and remain vigilant during meals.

Shake Shack is “horrified by the reports of officers injured,” and is working with police on their investigation into the incident, a tweet from the burger chain said late Monday night. CNN has reached out for further comment from the restaurant but has not yet heard back.

The Detectives Endowment Association, a labor union that represents approximately 20,000 active and retired New York City detectives, said they believe the officers were intentionally poisoned.