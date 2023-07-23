DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in Delray Beach, Florida are investigating after a woman’s remains were found in three suitcases seen floating in the water Friday.

Police were called about a strange item seen floating along the Intracostal Waterway, north of Boca Raton on the state’s east coast, local outlet WPTV reported.

Three suitcases were found in the waterway, all containing human remains, Delray Police said.

According to local reporting, authorities believe the remains belong to one woman, who has not yet been identified. The remains were sent to a medical examiner to be identified.

Delray Police said the woman is white or Hispanic with brown hair. She is believed to be middle-aged, 5’4″ tall, and may have tattooed eyebrows. The woman was wearing a floral tank top, a black undershirt, and black mid-thigh shorts.

A day earlier, workers on a Texas ranch found human remains in a piece of luggage. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said there “wasn’t a whole lot of effort to hide the body, other than it was inside a suitcase.”

Investigators have yet to identify the cause of death, manner of death, or the remains, but authorities believe “it’s a homicide scene.”