30K so-called ‘Virus Shut Out’ necklaces seized at Arizona border with Mexico

A tractor-trailer heading across the southern border through Arizona was carrying necklaces that promise to create “anti-bacterial clouds” to prevent against COVID-19, officials said Thursday.

The truck, which was going through the Nogales, Arizona, border station from the United States to Mexico was carrying 30,000 so-called “Virus Shut Out” devices that were made in China, officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release.

“Wear it around the neck to block bacteria,” the packaging reads.

Though the incident happened April 16, it was first reported Thursday, KTLA sister station KLAS reported.

The necklaces, which border agents described as looking like a lanyard with a blue packet on them, contained chlorine dioxide, which can cause severe breathing problems after prolonged exposure, according to CBP.

The packaging lists several cautionary statements, the first, being to not put the item “in your underwear.”

“Virus Shut Out” devices seized at the Arizona border April 16, 2021. (CBP via KLAS)

In all, the truck was carrying 30,000 of the phony devices with a value of nearly $500,000 dollars.

Agents seized the necklaces “due to their infringement of federal pesticide laws,” officials said.

“In addition to posing potential health and safety hazards, counterfeit goods are often of inferior quality,” agents wrote in a news release. “Peeling labels, low-quality ink or printing errors on the packaging, and loosely packed items in the box can be signs that the product you purchased may not be legitimate.”

Border Patrol recommended purchasing items through authorized retails and “if the price of a product seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Counterfeits can be reported online or by calling 800-BE-ALERT.