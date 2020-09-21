35 missing teens recovered in Ohio, U.S. Marshals say

Authorities have recovered 35 missing Ohio teenagers in the northeastern part of the state as part of a joint law enforcement operation, according to KTLA sister station WJW in Cleveland.

The missing and endangered children were between the ages of 13 and 18, and just over 20% of them were tied to human trafficking, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

In a news release, officials said only five cases that were referred to the Marshals Task Force remain open.

The United States Marshal for the Northern District of Ohio has created a permanent Missing Child Unit based on the results of Operation Safety Net, an effort that included local and federal law enforcement, the press release states.

The missing children were recovered in Cleveland, Euclid, Akron, Mansfield, Columbus, and Miami, Florida.

The Cleveland Division of Police, East Cleveland Police Department, the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office, and Newburgh Heights Police Department assisted with the operation.

Anyone with tips about missing children can call the tip line at 1-866-492-6833.