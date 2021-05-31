36-year-old Artesia man dies in ATV accident at Utah state park

An Artesia man died after an ATV accident at a state park in southwestern Utah Sunday night, officials said.

The incident occurred in a recreation area characterized by red sandstone landscape just outside Sand Hollow State Park, authorities told KTLA’s sister station KTVX in Salt Lake City.

Utah State Parks rangers responded to the area after receiving an initial call of a possible cardiac arrest. Upon arrival, they found the body of 36-year-old Erik Alvarez.

Authorities said Alvarez had been visiting the area with a group but was riding an ATV by himself when the accident occurred. Another group member found Alvarez and called for help.

First responders performed life-saving measures in an attempt to revive Alvarez, but he was soon pronounced dead at the scene, officials told KTVX.

Officials believe Alvarez had been wearing a helmet when the accident occured. No further details about incident, which remains under investigation, were immediately available.

Sand Hollow State Park, located in Southern Utah, is one of the newest and most popular in the Beehive State. It attracts boaters, anglers and swimmers at its 1,322-acre reservoir, as well as ATVers and riders at its extensive off-highway vehicle recreation area on Sand Mountain.

Recent data show that 25% of all ATV and OHV incidents in Southern Utah were severe or critical and, within 70% of those incidents, people weren’t wearing helmets or safety gear.

Jonathan Hunt, manager at Sand Hollow State Park, told KTVX in early May that the park and neighboring sand dunes see “quite a few incidents.”

“On average, we have two or three medical calls a week where people will roll their machines or go over a sand dune the wrong way,” Hunt said.