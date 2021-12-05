4 killed after small plane crashes in heavy fog in Tulare County

Four people were killed when a single-engine plane crashed in heavy fog minutes after takeoff from a small airport in central California, authorities said.

Emergency crews responded shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday to reports of a crash in a field just west of Visalia Municipal Airport, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Jesse Cox told reporters it took first responders some time to locate the wreckage because of darkness and dense fog.

There were four people aboard the Beechcraft Bonanza, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Four people were killed in the crash, Cox said. The victims were not immediately identified.

Around four minutes elapsed between takeoff and the first 911 call, Cox said. It wasn’t immediately known where the plane was headed.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.