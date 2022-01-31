5-year-old boy among 9 killed in Las Vegas-area crash involving 6 vehicles

Police in North Las Vegas have said that the nine people killed in a horrific six-vehicle weekend crash ranged in age from their 50s to just 5 years old.

Authorities on Sunday released the ages of those killed and the six others injured in the weekend crash, which was attributed to a 59-year-old male driver who failed to stop for a red light.

Investigators said the driver was traveling more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) per hour Saturday at about 3 p.m. They are trying to determine if he was impaired at the time.

He and his passenger, also in his 50s, died at the scene.

The car they were in first hit a minivan being driven by a 35-year-old man with six passengers — two men ages 26 and 23— and four children, authorities said. The children were a 15-year-old girl and three boys ages 13, 10 and 5.

Police said everyone in the minivan died.

A 31-year-old woman driving the third car struck by the accident’s impact was taken to a hospital in critical condition and remains hospitalized.

Six people in three other cars involved in the wreck suffered injuries ranging from minor and non-life threatening to serious. A dog belonging to one of those injured was found the next day unharmed near the crash site, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee called the crash “ an unprecedented loss of life.”

Authorities have not yet released the victims’ identities.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is coordinating an investigative team with North Las Vegas police.

On Jan. 10, another six-vehicle crash just south of Las Vegas left four people dead.

According to authorities, 2021 was the deadliest on Nevada roads in 14 years. The state reported 382 traffic fatalities last year, an 18% increase over 2020′s total.