5-year-old boy and woman drown in Houston home of ex-Dodger Carl Crawford

Carl Crawford, formerly #3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers, poses for a portrait during spring training photo day at Camelback Ranch on Feb. 28, 2015, in Glendale, Arizona. (Rob Tringali/Getty Images)

A 5-year-old boy and a woman have drowned in the backyard pool of former LA Dodger player Carl Crawford’s Houston home.

Police were called about 2:40 p.m. Saturday for a reported drowning at a north Houston home that property and business records list as belonging to Crawford, the Houston Chronicle reports.

Police spokeswoman Jodi Silva tells the paper the boy was swimming in the pool when he began to have trouble breathing, and the woman jumped in to save him.

Both were later declared dead at a hospital.

No further details were immediately available.