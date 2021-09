A 7.0 earthquake shook Acapulco and could be felt in Mexico City on Sept. 7, 2021. (USGS)

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck near Acapulco, Mexico, Tuesday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The temblor’s epicenter was 10.6 miles northeast of Acapulco, and the shaking began at about 8:45 p.m. local time, or 6:45 p.m. Pacific.

Buildings in Mexico City rocked and swayed from the quake, which was about 200 miles away, according to the Associated Press.

