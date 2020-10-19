7.5 magnitude quake off Alaska triggers tsunami warnings

The U.S. Geological Survey provided this shake map for a magnitude 7.4 quake off the coast of Alaska on Oct. 19, 2020.

A reported 7.5 magnitude earthquake off the Alaska Peninsula on Monday prompted tsunami warnings for a vast swath of communities.

The warning was issued by the National Tsunami Warning Center, following an earthquake off Sand Point, Alaska.

The Alaska Earthquake Center said the quake was widely felt in communities along the southern coast, including Sand Point, Chignik, Unalaska and the Kenai Peninsula.

It led some schools in the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District to evacuate and send students to higher ground.

The Alaska Earthquake Center said a magnitude 5.2 aftershock was reported 11 minutes later, centered roughly in the same area.

Public safety officials in King Cove sent out an alert urging residents in the coastal area to move inland to higher ground.

