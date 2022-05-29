A once-expansive retailer is preparing to close dozens of its locations.

At least 71 Sears Hometown stores will be shutting their doors for good in the coming weeks, according to a report from Axios. A list of closing locations was posted on a message board, TheLayoff.com, and many stores have taken to Facebook to inform customers of their impending closure.

Sears Holding, which also owned Kmart, filed for bankruptcy protection in 2018 but avoided liquidation when Transformco acquired both retailers.

As of publication time, Transformco had not responded to Nexstar’s request for comment regarding the store closures.

“Unfortunately we must announce the closing of our Sears Hometown Store,” reads a post on the Facebook page for the Sears Hometown in Luling, Louisiana. “It is not a decision that we have made lightly.”

That store will officially close on June 23.

Other locations posting similar messages include Grass Valley, California; Fort Stockton, Texas; Arcadia, Florida; and Oklahoma City.

The stores whose Facebook pages advertise liquidation sales ahead of closing up for good include:

Alice, Texas

Arcadia, Florida

Arlington, Texas

Batesville, Arkansas

Cambridge, Minnesota

Cheyenne, Wyoming

Cleveland, Mississippi

Cleveland, Texas

Cody, Wyoming

Colby, Kansas

Cypress, Texas

Derby Center, Vermont

Edenton, North Carolina

Elizabeth City, North Carolina

Englewood, Florida

Escanaba, Michigan

Fallon, Nevada

Farmington, Missouri

Fort Stockton, Texas

Friday Harbor, Washington

Gallipolis, Ohio

Georgetown, South Carolina

Grass Valley, California

Greenfield, Indiana

Green Valley, Arizona

Gunnison, Colorado

Hamilton, Montana

Helena, Montana

Henderson, North Carolina

Houghton, Michigan

Ionia, Michigan

Jesup, Georgia

Keokuk, Iowa

Kerrville, Texas

Kilmarnock, Virginia

Kingman, Arizona

Knox, Indiana

La Grande, Oregon

Lake City, South Carolina

Lakeport, California

League City, Texas

Litchfield, Minnesota

Logan, Ohio

Luling, Louisiana

Marshall, Minnesota

Mineola, Texas

Moses Lake, Washington

Niceville, Florida

Newton, Kansas

Oklahoma City

Pampa, Texas

Paris, Tennessee

Paris, Texas

Parker, Arizona

Pasadena, Texas

Plymouth, Indiana

Popular Bluff, Missouri

Potsdam, New York

River Falls, Wisconsin

Robinson, Illinois

San Marcos, Texas

Shawnee, Oklahoma

St. Mary’s, Georgia

Sunnyside, Washington

Taos, New Mexico

Tomah, Wisconsin

Truckee, California

Victoria, Texas

Washington, Missouri

Waterloo, Illinois

Waynesboro, Mississippi

The liquidation sales, which advertise discounts up to 60% off, are set to run through June 2, according to the Facebook posts. Several stores contacted by Nexstar said their final day of business would be on June 23 or near the end of June.

Sears was founded in 1892 – 130 years ago – in Chicago.

Sears Hometown Stores spun off as its own company in 2012, reported the Tri-County Times. Sears Hometown locations became more focused on appliances and tools, the newspaper wrote, while Sears stores were more focused on a traditional mix of department store offerings like clothing and home goods.