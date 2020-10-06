80-year-old N.Y. man dies after being shoved over mask request

This file photo shows a discarded surgical mask on the ground of Lexington Avenue in the Upper East Side of New York on Oct. 2, 2020. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

A New York man who confronted another patron at a bar for not wearing a mask and was shoved to the ground has died.

Prosecutors say Rocco Sapienza was 80 years old when he confronted Donald Lewinski at a bar in West Seneca because he was not wearing a mask.

The Erie County district attorney says 65-year-old Lewinski then shoved Sapienza, who fell and struck his head.

Sapienza died on Oct. 1 after being treated for several days.

Lewinski is scheduled to be charged with criminally negligent homicide on Tuesday.

An attorney for Lewinski did not immediately return an email requesting comment.