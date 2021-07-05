9 people shot, 2 fatally, in Las Vegas-area shooting on Fourth of July

Two men were killed and seven people were injured in a shooting in a neighborhood late Sunday night in North Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas Police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said officers around 11 p.m. found a person with non-life threatening gunshot wounds after being called to the scene and learned from University Medical Center and Dignity Health that shooting victims had arrived at their hospitals.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that two men in their early 20s were pronounced dead at the hospitals. The Clark County coroner’s office will release the men’s identities once their families have been notified.

Cuevas said police were still trying to determine what happened.