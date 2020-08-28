9-year-old Oklahoma boy is getting adopted after his plea for family drew thousands of prospective parents nationwide

The Oklahoma boy whose heartbreaking search for an adoptive family made headlines nationwide in early August is getting his wish.

When KTLA’s sister station KFOR met 9-year-old Jordan and asked him what he would wish for if he had three wishes, he told them he would only need one.

“To have a family, and family, family. Those are the only wishes I have,” said Jordan, who lives in a group home.

The Oklahoma Department of Human Services said it has received around 10,000 inquiries from people asking how they could adopt Jordan.

And after the overwhelming response, department officials said they have found a family for Jordan and are working towards starting the adoption process.

“I would just like to have a family to call mom and dad, or just mom, or just dad. I don’t really care,” Jordan said in an interview in July.

Jordan’s story ended up receiving nationwide attention, with hundreds of people reaching out to the news station, wanting to adopt him. Calls poured in from New Jersey, Florida, Illinois and Kentucky, among other states, according to KFOR.

While most of the calls and emails came from prospective adoptive parents, many others were from people who just wanted to help the young man or send a kind message of support to him.

“The reason it’s important is because so I could have some people to talk to anytime I need to,” Jordan said in July. “I hope one of y’all pick me.”

The exact details of Jordan’s new home are private.