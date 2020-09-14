Big chunk breaks off Arctic’s largest remaining ice shelf

An image shows the glacier disintegration at the Arctic’s largest remaining ice shelf. (EU Copernicus and GEUS)

Scientists say a big chunk of Greenland’s ice cap, estimated to be about 110 square kilometers (42.3 square miles), has broken off in the far north east Arctic.

They see it as evidence of rapid climate change leading to the disintegration of the Arctic’s largest remaining ice shelf.

The section broke off a 50-mile long fjord at the front end of the Northeast Greenland Ice Stream, where it flows off land and into the ocean.

In August, a study showed that Greenland lost a record amount of ice during an extra warm 2019.

