‘A day without women’: Mexican activists plan protest after recent string of femicides

A woman gestures next to an image of slain 26-year-old artist, activist and feminist Isabel Cabanillas de la Torre as she joins demonstrators from Mexico and the U.S. to protest against femicides in Ciudad Juarez and Cabanillas de la Torre’s murder, in Ciudad Juarez, in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico, on Jan. 25, 2020. (HERIKA MARTINEZ / AFP)

After a string of gruesome killings of women, feminist activists here began wondering: What if we all just disappeared?

Mexico is about to find out. Women across the country are being urged to skip work next Monday, stay off the streets and purchase nothing for 24 hours.

The March 9 national strike, which is being promoted as #UNDIASINMUJERES, or “a day without women,” is meant to deliver an economic punch to cast light on what activists describe as a crisis of violence.

“We want to make visible the violence that women suffer in every space in this country,” said Arussi Unda, a spokeswoman for Las Brujas del Mar, a feminist collective that is helping organize the strike. “We want to punish the system.”

