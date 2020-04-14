AAA policyholders to receive auto insurance refund checks during COVID-19 shutdown

A nearly empty 110 Freeway is seen near downtown Los Angeles on March 19, 2020. (Credit: Apu Gomes / AFP / Getty Images)

Some AAA policyholders will soon be receiving refund checks because of COVID-19 stay-at-home orders that have kept cars off the roads and resulted in a reduction in claims, company officials announced Monday.

Under the new $125 million relief package, AAA members with auto insurance policies in effect from March 16, 2020 to May 15, 2020 will receive a 20% policy refund check for this period, the Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group said in a statement.

“We recognize the extreme financial toll the COVID-19 pandemic is taking on AAA members across the country. It has impacted many of our members’ livelihoods and changed their routines,” John Boyle, AAA President and Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement. “This is one important way we have been working to help AAA members.”

Policyholders with auto insurance through the Interinsurance Exchange of the Automobile Club and its affiliate insurers should expect refund checks to be mailed by the end of May, and do not need to take any action in order to receive the refund, officials said.

Along with the refund checks, the Auto Club is also providing free roadside assistance services to medical personnel and front-line first responders who have a flat tire, battery problem or other vehicle breakdowns, officials said.

For more information members can visit AAA.com.