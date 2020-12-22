After 8 years of searching, Ohio woman finds dog stolen during 2012 home invasion

If you’ve ever lost a pet then you know the feeling that drove Julia Nemeth to find her dog.

Nemeth’s companion, Junior, was taken during a home invasion in Barberton, Ohio in 2012, KTLA sister station WJW in Cleveland reports, citing a news release from the Humane Society of Summit County.

Since then, Nemeth scoured local animal shelter pictures and pet postings online since then, but for years, found nothing.

It’s unclear where Junior was in the six years after he was stolen, but he turned up at an animal shelter in 2018 before he was surrendered to officers with the Humane Society, according to Cleveland television station WKYC.

He had been going by the name Buddy during his Humane Society visits, and had been adopted and returned to the Summit County shelter three times.

Earlier this month, Nemeth saw him on the website and she went in to see if it was Junior.

Courtesy: Julia Nemeth

Courtesy: Humane Society of Summit County

Courtesy: Humane Society of Summit County

Nemeth had given him special training with hand signals that helped the two develop a strong bond. Junior, now 9 years old, remembered those hand signal commands, according to the Humane Society.

“I can’t believe Junior is home. He carried me through challenges of my life and to have him back means everything to me,” Nemeth said.

Junior is now adjusting to her children and the family’s other dog.

They say he loves playing catch with Nemeth’s son in their big backyard.