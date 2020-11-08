After losing election, Trump spends day golfing and tweeting

President Donald Trump participates in a round of golf at the Trump National Golf Course on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Sterling, Va. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

In the end, nothing could save him. Not the lawsuits, not the lies about voter fraud, not his iron-clad grip on the Republican Party.

And yet there was still one last refuge for President Trump on Saturday. He stepped into his motorcade to be whisked away to his private club in Virginia. Just before he arrived, he tweeted “I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!”

Trump was on the golf course when he officially became a loser, a one-term commander in chief, the first in nearly three decades.

After finishing a round on the links, he walked out of the club to take a picture with a bride who was getting married there. Wearing a white “Make America great again” hat, he flashed a thumbs-up and a big grin. Someone shouted, “Thank you, Mr. President! We love you.”

I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

THE OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS. I WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES. BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE. MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

71,000,000 Legal Votes. The most EVER for a sitting President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020