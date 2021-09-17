Airfares are lower than usual amid unexpected drop in business travel

A woman stands by the self check-in kiosks on the departures level of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on May 27, 2021 in Los Angeles. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

The nation’s airlines are sweating over an unexpected drop in business travel in the last few weeks — and that’s welcome news if you’re a traveler looking to save money.

This month, domestic airfares are down 5% from September 2019 and international fares down about 8%, drops that industry experts attribute partly to the traditional price slump that happens at the end of the peak summer travel season plus the rise in coronavirus cases due to the Delta variant, according to the travel website Hopper.

Prices for flights to Europe are at a five-year low, down more than 30% compared with the same month in 2019, according to the travel website.

But the discounted prices are not expected to last long, with increases likely when travelers start booking holiday trips.

