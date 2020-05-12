Alabama grandma, former son-in-law arrested after livestreamed sex assault of 1-year-old girl: Authorities

A grandmother and her 19-year-old former son-in-law faces charges after the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation raided their residence over the weekend following reports that the man’s 1-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted, according to KTLA sister station WDHN.

Lisa Williamson, 41, is accused of livestreaming Steven Anthony Jackson sexually assaulting her granddaughter on a pornographic site, authorities say. Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms said the video was reported to the FBI by someone out of state.

The FBI contacted Alabama and Geneva County authorities.

“The evil of this magnitude exists in the world, especially for those of us who have children and grandchildren and how precious they are,” Helms said. “We do everything we can to protect them, and in this case, where the persons who were supposed to be protecting them are the ones that are causing the problem.”

Williamson faces charges of disseminating obscene pornography, possession of child porn, and possession of pornography, WDHN reported. Jackson faces charges of first-degree sodomy and production of child pornography.

Several nearby residents, who did not wish to be identified, told the TV station it’s one of the most atrocious acts they have heard of and they can’t believe it happened in their neighborhood.

“This is some of the worst behavior you’ll find,” Helms said.

Both Williamson and Jackson remained are being held on bail at the Geneva County Jail.

Additional arrests are possible in the case, the station reported.