Amazon took away nearly $62 million in tips from delivery drivers: FTC

In this Oct. 1, 2020 file photo, an Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehouse location in Dedham, Mass. Amazon is paying nearly $62 million to settle charges that it took tips from its delivery drivers. The Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, that for more than two years, Amazon didn’t pass on tips to drivers, even though it promised shoppers and drivers it would do so. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Amazon is paying nearly $62 million to settle charges that it took tips from its delivery drivers.

The Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday that for more than two years, Amazon didn’t pass on tips to drivers, even though it promised shoppers and drivers it would do so.

The FTC said Amazon didn’t stop taking the money until 2019, when the company found out about the FTC’s investigation.

Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

The online shopping giant will pay $61.7 million to settle the charges, which the FTC said will go back to drivers.